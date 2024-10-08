New Leadership Announced at CPB As Ruby Calvert Elected Chair

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has elected Ruby Calvert as Chair and Laura Ross as Vice Chair of its Board of Directors. Ross steps into the Vice Chair position after serving as Board Chair since 2022. Both will serve one-year terms.

Calvert has been a part of CPB’s Board since 2018 and has served as Vice Chair since her reappointment to the Board in 2022. Her background includes 24 years as Director of Programming at Wyoming PBS and serving as General Manager and President of the Wyoming PBS Foundation until her retirement in 2015.

She has also held positions on the boards of PBS, America’s Public Television Stations, and the Wyoming State Board of Education.

Ross, who has served on the CPB Board since 2018, was reappointed by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate in 2022. She has a long history in public service, including roles with the US Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General of New York. Ross has also been a Trustee of WNYC public radio and New York Public Media.

added, “I look forward to continuing our work with my fellow board members and CPB to guide public media through these challenging times.”

Calvert stated, “I am deeply honored to be elected as the CPB Board Chair and look forward to working with my fellow Board members, CPB’s leadership and staff, to support and strengthen public television and public radio stations across our great nation. Our mission has always been to provide trusted, engaging informational and educational content to all Americans, initiatives which will continue in my term as Chair.”

Ross added, “After two years as Board Chair working with Ruby as Vice Chair, I look forward to continuing our work with my fellow board members and CPB to guide public media through these challenging times.”