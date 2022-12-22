Senate Confirms 3 to CPB Board

The U.S. Senate confirmed the nominations of two new board members for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Kathy K. Im and Diane Kaplan were confirmed to the CPB Board of Directors during a late-night vote on Tuesday. The vote also confirmed the re-nomination of Rubydee Calvert to the board.

The CPB offered the following information about the three board members in a press release on Wednesday:

Im, of Chicago, is Director of Journalism and Media at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. She is a member of the advisory boards of the UC Berkeley School of Journalism and the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, and is a Peabody Juror and member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. She was a visiting Fellow at MIT’s Open Documentary Lab and is the co-author of “Unrestricted funding vital for journalism,” published by the American Press Institute. She previously worked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Bank of America Foundation. She will serve a term expiring in 2024.

Kaplan, of Anchorage, Alaska, is President and CEO of the Rasmuson Foundation, Alaska’s largest philanthropic organization. Before joining the Foundation, Kaplan provided consulting services for philanthropic organizations, Native corporations and tribes, and nonprofit organizations. Prior to that, she served as chief executive officer of the Alaska Public Radio Network. Earlier in her career, she worked at public radio stations in Philadelphia and Berkeley, California, and was a Program Manager for the California Public Broadcasting Commission. In addition to public service in Alaska, she sits on the Community Advisory Council for the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank and on the Board of Directors of United States Artists. She will serve a term expiring in 2026.

Calvert, of Riverton, WY, worked at Wyoming PBS from its inception in 1983. She served as General Manager of the station until her retirement in 2015 and as President of the Wyoming PBS Foundation from 2006-2016. Prior to becoming general manager, she was the director of programming for 24 years, leading the production team to produce the station’s signature series “MainStreet, Wyoming,” and “Capitol Outlook.” She has served on the boards of PBS, America’s Public Television Stations, and the Wyoming State Board of Education, which she chaired for two years. She has served on the CPB board since 2018 and is currently vice chair. She will serve a new six-year term expiring in 2028.

The CPB is a private, not-for-profit organization created by Congress in 1967. It distributes the majority of its Congressional funding to more than 1,500 public television and radio stations across the United States and its territories.