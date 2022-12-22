‘First Name Sports’ to Debut in January

SportsMap Radio Network says it will debut a new program called “First Name Sports” on January 2.

The show will be hosted by Jeff Michael and Greg Franks, and will air on the SportsMap Radio Network weekdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

“What a time to be in this business,” Michael said. “While I’m sad to be moving on from The Rundown, I am so excited to be working with Greg on First Name Sports. I promise this will be the most fast-paced and energetic four hours in radio.”

“If future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady, Derrick Henry and Chris Paul can all have success with two first

names, then so can a couple of sports talk hosts,” Franks said.

Along with First Name Sports, SportsMap Radio Network will offer the Vegas Stats & Information Network, starting in January. Programs on VSiN include:

The Greg Peterson Experience (12-3 a.m. ET)

Follow the Money with Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard (7-9 a.m. ET)

The Lombardi Line with Michael Lombardi (12-2 p.m. ET)

VSiN Primetime with Tim Murray & Shaun King (6-8 p.m. ET)

“I cannot think of a more exciting time in our network’s history,” David Gow, the founder and CEO of Gow Media, said in a statement. “Adding the most trusted voices in sports gambling media to our richly talented and diverse roster of personalities, we are building a lineup that’s the best in the business.”