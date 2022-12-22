WALR Fulfills Christmas Wishes for Military Families

Cox Media’s Atlanta R&B station WALR (104.1 FM, Kiss) is partnering with the Warrior Alliance to give 10 families of military veterans their Christmas wishes by fulfilling gifts and other requests on their holiday lists.

The program, called the Kiss Wish, will also include a special day at Six Flags over Georgia as well as a gift card from supermarket Publix so they can buy their holiday meals.

“The Warrior Alliance is grateful for the continued support of veteran families through the Kiss Wish program,” Joey Tripp, the director of development for the Warrior Project, said in a statement. “KISS 104.1 and Montlick Injury Attorneys’ compassion has allowed ten veteran families to provide for their children this holiday season while facing ongoing adversity.”

“Every year it’s different families, but the needs are the same,” Terri Avery, the director of branding and programming at WALR, said on Wednesday. “I am thrilled that we GET to help these families in need to have the Christmas they deserve.”