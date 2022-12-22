KRST Raises Over $200,000 for St. Jude Hospital

Cumulus country station KRST (92.3 FM) in Albuquerque raised over $200,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital during a recent radiothon.

The two-day event started Thursday, December 8 and saw station staffers and volunteers raise funds for St. Jude.

KRST on-air hosts including Bev, Eddie, Juan, Mandi, and Deda broadcasted live from the KRST studio and on social media through a live stream, with special guests, interviews and more to support the kids of St. Jude.

All funds raised by the KRST Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will support St. Jude patients and families who never receive a bill from St. Jude for the cost of treatment, travel, housing or food.

The total donated during the charity event was $200,315. Last year’s total was $103,485.