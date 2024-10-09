Sam Rogers To Head New Quu Division, Targeting National Ads

In-dash radio visual content provider Quu has announced the launch of the Quu Visual Network, a new division designed to bring the platform to national advertisers. The division will be led by former Audacy and CBS Radio executive Sam Rogers.

QuuVN aims to drive demand for visual advertising in local markets by collaborating with Quu’s clients. Through this network, major brands can connect with listeners using Quu’s patented Content Partnership and other sponsorship opportunities, delivering messages on dashboard screens.

Rogers previously served as SVP of National Sales and Corporate Partnerships at Audacy, VP of Spot Sales and Corporate Partnerships at CBS Radio, VP of National Sales at Radio One, and was a Market Manager at Cumulus Media Washington, DC.

Rogers commented, “We’re focused on driving growth for our partners and the industry. By highlighting the unique value of Quus, we can create new pathways for growth. This isn’t about competing for ad budgets – it’s about bringing in new money. Visual advertising is an untapped revenue stream for radio stations, and we’re looking to realize its potential.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry added, “We aim to create opportunities for every Quu client by educating agencies and CMOs on the impact of visual content, whether for local, regional, or national campaigns. Sam’s leadership will be instrumental in attracting and motivating brand marketers to increase their investment in radio.”