Angie Nash Returns to Fort Wayne Radio with Adams Radio Group

Adams Radio Group has announced the return of Angie Nash to afternoons on HOT 107.9 (WJFX) and middays on Your Country US93.3 (WBTU). Her return marks a homecoming to the stations where she began her radio career in Fort Wayne, IN.

Nash first joined Hot 107.9 in 2001 as a morning show co-host and later took on on-air duties with US93.3.

HOT 107.9 Program Director Taylor Morgan said, “I am so excited to welcome Angie back to the HOT 107.9 team. Angie’s many years of experience and familiar voice to the Fort Wayne area bring a huge asset to our stations. Welcome home, Angie!”

Your Country US93.3 Program Director Randy Alomar commented, “I’m super excited to work with Angie again after several years at WJFX in the early 2000s. Her fun personality and professionalism truly come through the speakers.”

Angie Nash added, “I am so excited and thrilled to be back where it all started for me. It feels like home, it feels really good, and I’m humbled and happy to be working with so many radio icons in the building.”