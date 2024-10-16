How to Keep Your Station Relevant During Natural Disasters

(By Randy Lane) In the wake of recent hurricanes like Helene and Milton, which left millions in Florida without power, it’s clear that natural disasters are on the rise. With climate change fueling more frequent and intense weather events – hurricanes, wildfires, floods, and more – radio stations must find ways to stay relevant and supportive during these crises.

While music stations typically offer an escape from bad news, ignoring major disasters can make your station sound disconnected. Whether broadcasting from the affected area or elsewhere, here are strategies to maintain a balance between entertainment and timely updates.

Acknowledge the Crisis While Staying on Brand

Brief Updates : During morning drive, when Time Spent Listening (TSL) is short (around 10 minutes), provide a quick, one- or two-sentence update about major disasters. Listeners expect a mention of significant events, even on music stations.

: During morning drive, when Time Spent Listening (TSL) is short (around 10 minutes), provide a quick, one- or two-sentence update about major disasters. Listeners expect a mention of significant events, even on music stations. Human Stories Matter : People connect more with personal stories than raw data. Highlight how individual people, families, businesses, and communities are affected.

: People connect more with personal stories than raw data. Highlight how individual people, families, businesses, and communities are affected. Eyewitness Accounts: Gather firsthand stories from the affected region to provide listeners with real-world perspectives.

Offer Practical Tips

Even if your station isn’t in the path of a disaster, you can still help listeners be prepared:

Battery-Powered Radios : Encourage listeners to keep battery-powered radios for emergency information during power outages.

: Encourage listeners to keep battery-powered radios for emergency information during power outages. Survival Tips: Share useful advice, such as how long food lasts in a refrigerator during a power outage or what to do if phone service is down.

When Disaster Strikes Close to Home

If a disaster hits your area, your station becomes a critical source of information:

Partner with News Stations : Coordinate with local news or TV stations to provide up-to-date, accurate information.

: Coordinate with local news or TV stations to provide up-to-date, accurate information. Be Prepared : Build a network of experts (meteorologists, psychologists, officials) to provide timely insights ahead of time.

: Build a network of experts (meteorologists, psychologists, officials) to provide timely insights ahead of time. Local Leadership: Develop relationships with local officials to enhance your station’s credibility and provide reliable information to your audience.

Engage Your Community

Create a space—both on-air and online—for your listeners to share their stories and concerns during a disaster. Inviting local experts and offering a platform for listeners to engage builds a sense of community and helps your station serve as a vital resource.

Radio’s Vital Role

Natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe. By providing timely updates, focusing on human stories, and connecting with your local community, your station can remain relevant while offering critical support during these events. Whether your audience is tuning in for entertainment or survival tips, radio can be a lifeline when it matters most.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.