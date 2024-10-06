Frankie Boyer Expands Radio Reach with New Connecticut Show

Veteran talk radio host Frankie Boyer has launched The Frankie Boyer Lifestyle Show, airing on Forte Family Broadcasting’s WGCH News Talk AM 1490 in Greenwich. The show runs live for an hour on weekday evenings, reaching from Connecticut into Westchester County, NY.

Boyer, who has been a prominent figure in talk radio for over 24 years, will cover positive lifestyle topics and take live calls from her audience. The Frankie Boyer Lifestyle Show adds to her portfolio, which includes the nationally syndicated programs Cannabis Talk A-Z and Frankie Boyer Radio.

“My show will be fast-paced, very informative, full of joy, and very uplifting for my listeners,” said Boyer. “My life’s mission is to make a positive cultural impact by empowering each listener with key information. My ability to discern truth from belief is my internal, always fluid, guide for what I share with my listeners!”