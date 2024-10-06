Joe Albrecht Crashes Into SVP Role For iHeartMedia Alaska

iHeartMedia has appointed Joe “Crash” Albrecht as the new Senior Vice President of Programming for Alaska. With more than 35 years of experience, Albrecht will oversee programming for iHeart’s ten stations in Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Albrecht has been part of the iHeartMedia Alaska team for over 25 years, previously serving as Program Director for 650 KENI, 100.5 The Fox, and Fox Sports 550 The Zone. His career began at Ingstad Broadcasting in Anchorage.

iHeartMedia Alaska/Hawaii Area President Kim Williams commented, “I’m thrilled to have ‘Crash’ step into this pivotal role. He brings tremendous local market knowledge, a proven track record, and an unmatched work ethic to the team. I’m confident Joe will lead these strong Alaskan markets to even greater heights.”

Joe Albrecht commented, “I’m beyond excited to embark on this new chapter with iHeart Alaska. Having started my career here in Anchorage over 35 years ago, it’s a full-circle moment. I look forward to working with the talented team here to take these longstanding, heritage brands to even greater success. I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”