Electronic Power Duo Justice Help Launch ‘KROQ EQ’ In LA

Los Angeles’ KROQ has expanded outside the realm of Alternative Rock, to bring a bite-sized bit of electronic music to its airwaves. KROQ EQ will air on Saturday nights, showcasing Electronic subgenres including house, future bass, electro, and big beat.

Hosted by KROQ Music Director Miles The DJ, the show is aimed at Southern California’s festival crowd by combining modern festival hits with iconic acts like Daft Punk, LCD Soundsystem, and The Chemical Brothers, offering listeners a curated mix.

French duo Justice helped launch the first episode of KROQ EQ on October 5 with a special DJ set, with future features to include Fred again.., Rüfüs Du Sol, LP Giobbi, and ODESZA.

In April, Justice, Xavier de Rosnay and Gaspard Augé, released their highly anticipated comeback with Hyperdrama and debuted their new live show at Coachella before embarking on a world tour over the summer.