AC Format Innovator George Johns Passes Away

George Johns, one of the pioneering names behind Adult Contemporary radio, has passed away. Known for his innovation and leadership, Johns left an indelible mark on stations across North America, reshaping the way listeners experienced music and entertainment.

Starting in music, Johns moved to radio in the early 1970s as Program Director at several stations, including CKOM Saskatoon, CKSO Sudbury, CFRA Ottawa, and CFTR Toronto. By the late 1970s, Johns had risen to National Program Director of Fairbanks Broadcasting, overseeing WIBC and WNAP in Indianapolis, KVIL in Dallas/Ft. Worth, WVBF and WKOX in Boston, WIBG in Philadelphia, and WRMF and WJNO in Palm Beach.

He also worked on Magic Ticket, one of the first nationally syndicated promotions. Johns was also instrumental in the creation of Boston country station WKLB.

His talents extended beyond programming, with Johns becoming a principal in several stations, including KLLS San Antonio and WMET Chicago. He consulted radio stations in the US and Canada through The Johns Company, before merging it with Fairwest, where he syndicated continuous country programming and the Class format.

McVay Media President Mike McVay commented on Johns’ passing, saying, “In the days long before the Internet, long before you could stream a radio station, I would fly into San Diego and stay at one of the two hotels by the airport. I would listen to Classy and focus on what [George Johns] was doing. Not only to learn but to compete with his stations. I wrote down the songs that played, the way the talent approached breaks, and the way his stations developed and created amazing promotions. I learned much by observing him at his best… I will miss him and our exchanges.”