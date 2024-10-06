Pop Culture Takes Center Stage As Sam Sanders Takes KCRW

Award-winning journalist and cultural critic Sam Sanders has created The Sam Sanders Show with Los Angeles public radio outlet KCRW. The multi-platform program will air every Friday and Saturday, exploring the week’s trends that dominate conversations.

Sanders will lead in-depth discussions with top creators and panels, alongside a weekly newsletter offering insights, behind-the-scenes updates, and recommendations on what he’s currently watching, reading, and listening to. The show is the first project from Sam Sanders Productions.

Off-air, The Sam Sanders Show will be available on podcast platforms and YouTube.

Sanders said, “I’ve spent years covering everything from politics to business, to tech, to breaking news, but now I’m ready to focus on the fun stuff. This show is all about celebrating the things we love in our downtime — and I can’t wait to share that energy with everyone.”

KCRW’s Chief Content Officer Arnie Seipel stated, “KCRW has always been a home for creative and original thinkers who drive culturally relevant conversations. That’s Sam, who always brings depth and joy to the audience.”

Sam Sanders Show showrunner Tyler Greene added, “Sam Sanders has always stood out with his grace, humor, and ability to connect with both the heart and mind of any issue. I’m thrilled to introduce Sam’s voice to new audiences.”