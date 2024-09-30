Former ‘Morning Mess’ Producer Gets Solo AM Shot In Phoenix

Maddie Reis has joined Desert Valley Media Group to host mornings on Phoenix’s HOT 97.5/103.9 (KMVA). Reis previously served as Executive Producer for The Morning Mess at Audacy Phoenix and worked on KLUC’s Chet Buchanan Show in Las Vegas.

Maddie Reis said, “I’m beyond excited to join HOT 97.5 and 103.9 with my new show, Maddie in the Morning. Becoming a radio personality has been my dream since I was a kid, so hosting my own show is truly a dream come true. There’s no better way to start the day than here in the Valley, and I can’t wait to wake up with our listeners, sharing great music and plenty of laughs.”

HOT 97.5 & 103.9 Program Director Mike Gallagher commented, “This is one of those, where preparation meets opportunity moments. Maddie is ready to make her mark, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to add her to the team.”

Zelus Media CEO Michael Cutchall added, “Maddie blew us away in the interview, and putting someone in their ‘dream job’ is a winning formula for this company.”

Desert Valley Media Group announced it would be sold to Houston-based Zelus Media in August. While awaiting FCC approval on the deal, Zelus assumed control of KMVA, Power 98.3/96.1 (KKFR), and The Wow Factor 95.1/94.9 (KOAI) under a Local Marketing Agreement on September 1.