Another Week In Radio, Another Ad Spend Feast From Pfizer

Pfizer continues to dominate the airwaves as the top radio advertiser for the week of September 23-29, per Media Monitors. With 135,875 ad plays, the pharmaceutical giant maintains its stronghold in the number-one spot for the fourth consecutive week.

Pfizer’s aggressive advertising strategy, particularly around its COVID-19 booster and flu shot campaigns, has kept it far ahead of the competition.

Coming in at second place is Progressive, remaining steady in its radio push with 67,219 ad plays. The insurer is remaining steady in its efforts to capture listeners with its humorous and engaging insurance ads. While maintaining the second position, Progressive has widened its gap over competitors in a bid to remain a dominant advertiser across radio networks.

Indeed placed third among brands with 47,844 plays, Chase took fourth with 32,517 ads nationwide, and Macy’s took fifth with 32,339 spots, continuing to build momentum into Q4 as the holiday season approaches.