WPR Elevates Kealey Bultena to Oversee Operations

Wisconsin Public Radio has promoted Kealey Bultena to Associate Director, where she will oversee operations including human resources, finance, digital services, broadcast operations, and engineering on WPR’s senior leadership team.

Bultena has served in several roles at WPR, including executive producer, rotating substitute host, and interim program director of the WPR News network. Before joining WPR, she worked for South Dakota Public Broadcasting, where she earned eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and contributed to a National Murrow Award-winning team.

WPR Director Sarah Ashworth praised Bultena’s leadership in her announcement to staff, stating, “Since joining WPR in 2017, Kealey has repeatedly demonstrated her commitment to her colleagues, our mission, and our audience. She has been a thoughtful, collaborative manager, and I’m very pleased she is taking on this critical leadership role for WPR.”

Kealey Bultena commented, “We have a really dedicated team here at WPR, and I’m so proud to be a part of it. Wisconsin Public Radio has an impressive legacy. I’m excited about what we’re doing now and what we’ll achieve in the future.”

Earlier this year, Wisconsin Public Radio restructured into two distinct networks, WPR News and WPR Music, following two years of extensive audience research. WPR Music now offers classical programming, with jazz, world, and folk music featured on weekends. The rebranding impacted all 38 WPR stations, though all content remains accessible online, through WPR’s mobile app, and via smart speakers.