Mike Hogan Returns to Omaha as SummitMedia General Manager

SummitMedia has appointed Mike Hogan as the new President and General Manager of its Omaha stations. With more than two decades of experience, Hogan previously managed operations at iHeartMedia’s clusters in Sioux City, IA, and Ogallala, NE.

This also marks a market return, as Hogan worked in the region from 1999 to 2008 as an Account Manager with Journal Broadcasting. He will now manage six Summit stations, including Star 104.5 (KSRZ), Channel 94.1 (KQCH), and 590 ESPN Omaha (KXSP-AM).

SummitMedia Chairman and CEO Carl Parmer commented, “We’re excited to have an executive of Mike’s caliber running our Omaha cluster. He brings incredible experience, expertise, and leadership to our team.”

Reflecting on his return, Mike Hogan said, “The privilege to return to where my radio career began over 30 years ago is quite an honor. I look forward to leading the talented team at SummitMedia in Omaha as we develop even stronger relationships with our listeners, clients, and the communities we serve.”