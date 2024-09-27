2024 NAB Show New York to Feature Full Roster of Media Leaders

The National Association of Broadcasters is preparing for the 2024 NAB Show New York, running October 9 and 10 at the Javits Convention Center. While radio is attending for the Radio and Podcast Interactive Forum, there are plenty of other learning opportunities.

Leaders from ABC Audio, iHeartMedia, Beasley Media Group, and Audacy will gather to discuss trends for radio like AI, digital growth, the creator economy, and sports media. In addition, radio’s stars will be out for the NAB Marconi Radio Awards, emceed by syndicated iHeart personality Bobby Bones.

Outside of strictly audio, the convention will feature a keynote session featuring Tubi CEO Anjali Sud in conversation with Business Insider’s chief correspondent, Peter Kafka. Sud will discuss Tubi’s rapid growth and impact on the streaming landscape, with the session recorded live for Kafka’s Channels podcast.

Political correspondents Molly Ball of The Wall Street Journal and Lisa Lerer of The New York Times will moderate the Election Coverage Summit.

NAB EVP of Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka commented, “NAB Show New York provides a unique opportunity to dig deeper into the most transformative trends in the industry. With its intimate show floor and dynamic programming, attendees will gain access to industry leaders, emerging technologies and insights into what’s next in the creator economy, AI, live production, sports and more.”

A full lineup of speakers and sessions is available on the 2024 NAB Show New York website.