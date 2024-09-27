Blast From The Past: Jeffrey Hedquist; WRUC, 1967

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Jeffrey Hedquist at WRUC in Schenectady, NY in 1967.

Jeffrey is taking a call from a listener during his show on the Union College radio station. (Check out the RCA 77DX on the left!) During that year, he also filled in the morning drive slot on 50,000-watt rocker WPTR in Albany.

Jeffrey would go on to become “Advertising’s Storyteller,” winning more than 700 awards for his advertising work, as well as a regular Radio Ink columnist.

Thanks, Jeffrey! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.