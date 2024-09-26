Kelly Ford Takes on Music Director Role at Long Island’s Wolf

Three months after taking over afternoons on Long Island’s 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF), Kelly Ford is moving up to Music Director. She will continue in her on-air slot, as well as her weekly syndicated show, Backstage Country, which airs on 80 stations across the US.

Before joining Connoisseur Media, Ford hosted the nationally syndicated Ty, Kelly & Chuck show on Westwood One and became the first solo female morning host on New York City’s Country 94.7 (WNSH). She has won three CMA Awards, an ACM Award, three Gracie Awards, and a Marconi.

“I’m beyond excited to step into the role of Music Director at 103.1 The Wolf,” said Ford. “It feels like a natural evolution in my career, allowing me to deepen the relationships I’ve built over the years in country radio and Nashville. I’m pumped to collaborate with our amazing team under the leadership of Patrick Shea to help shape The Wolf into a beloved heritage station that resonates with our listeners and showcases the incredible talent in our genre.”

Program Director Patrick Shea added, “It’s become hard to count how many times I’ve heard, ‘Wow, I love Kelly so much. You’re lucky to have her.’ We couldn’t agree more. Our team is lucky to have her, and Long Island is lucky to have her.”

Connoisseur Media COO David Bevins stated, “Kelly Ford is a true industry powerhouse. We are thrilled to have her at 103.1 The Wolf. Her passion for country music and her immediate connection with our listeners is an invaluable asset as we continue to grow our presence across Long Island.”