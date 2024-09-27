With Weeks To Go, Big Reach Will Get Bigger Election Ad Spend

With under 40 days until election day, political ad spending is expected to surpass that of the 2020 race. Specifically on the presidential side, ad spend could reach $10 billion, with much of the spending backloaded into the final 60 days and radio could grab real cash.

During a Media Financial Management Town Hall, media experts Alaina Donnellon, Senior Vice President of Local Media at Active International, and Beth Daly, Director of Political Advertising at Effectv, discussed key trends in political advertising as the election approaches.

One major change is the increase in digital ad spending. Donnellon noted that Kamala Harris is dedicating half of a $400 million budget to digital platforms, signaling a growing trend in political campaigns.

Daly added how political buyers are growing less focused on specific media types and that audience reach is becoming all-important. With key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona expected to drive local spending, both experts emphasized the importance of local media in this election cycle.

The Harris campaign has proved this with its targeted radio buys in battleground states. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has launched radio ads aimed at rural and Republican voters in Pennsylvania. Additionally, the Harris-Walz campaign has committed $3 million to Spanish-language radio ads targeting Latino voters in key battleground states, including Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Out of the ten battleground states, Scarborough research shows that 87% of radio listeners in these states are registered voters.

OTT and CTV are also becoming crucial for microtargeting voters, offering campaigns powerful tools for reaching their audiences.

Tight ad inventory will favor political advertisers, as candidates can buy at the lowest unit rate. Both Donnellon and Daly predict that communication between ad buyers, sellers, and platforms will be key to navigating the challenges of political ad spending in the final stretch.

Even as political advertisers favor traditional TV, it’s clear that the landscape is evolving, with digital platforms playing a larger role in offering new opportunities for precise targeting. As the election nears, whoever can offer the most versatility and reach will receive the ad dollars.