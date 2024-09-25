Public Radio Music Day 2024 Gains Congressional Recognition

As the noncomMUSIC Alliance, along with the Alliance of Rural Public Media, prepares to host Public Radio Music Day 2024, bipartisan members of US Congress have banded together on a resolution to officially recognize the medium’s influence.

Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Mark Amodei (R-NV), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) introduced the resolution, designating October 23 as Public Radio Music Day. The resolution celebrates the role local public radio music stations play in uniting communities, promoting music education, discovering new artists, and preserving local music culture across the U.S. and its territories.

The resolution particularly emphasizes the value of public radio in rural areas, where these stations expand music discovery and provide a broader platform for musicians in these communities. More than 24 million Americans tune in weekly to noncommercial music stations for new genres and local talent.

The fifth annual Public Radio Music Day theme is “Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast.”

Rep. Scanlon stated, “When I was in college, I loved working at my university’s radio station. Public radio stations are an incredible source of entertainment and education, providing listeners across the United States a gateway to the world. The diversity of their innovative programming is an unparalleled public service.”

Rep. Amodei highlighted, “Public radio unites communities nationwide through the shared enjoyment of music discovery. Their efforts give artists a platform to be broadcasted on a national stage and ensure everyone has access to emerging musical talents. I’m proud to champion the resolution dedicating October 23 as a day to celebrate the industry’s success.”

Rep. Earl Blumenauer noted, “Public radio is a link to the unique sounds and styles of communities large and small across the country.”

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick added, “Public radio has been an indispensable pillar of American life, providing not only entertainment but education, information, and a shared cultural experience that connects communities across our nation.”