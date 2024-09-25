Longtime Long Island Jock Al Levine Plots New Course After Layoff

Veteran radio personality Al Levine, known for his decades “On The Scene” for WBLI on Long Island, has joined Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss (WWZY/WBHX) in New Jersey to host a new weekly specialty program, The Boss Radio Hall of Fame.

Airing Wednesday nights, the show will feature deep dives into a specific artist, year, or theme, with Levine bringing his extensive knowledge of music and charts. He will also make occasional weekend appearances on the station.

In addition, Levine has joined WHPC 90.3, the radio station of Nassau Community College. He will leverage his extensive experience to enhance the station’s programming and help guide students who aspire to careers in the media industry.

Levine was let go from WBLI in July as part of larger layoffs from Cox Media Group after joining the station in 1995. Besides his time on Long Island, Levine has also been on-air at New Haven’s WKCI, Hartford’s WTIC, and Providence’s WPRO.

Press Communications Vice President of Programming Robby Bridges commented, “We have built one of the premiere on-air staffs in America at 107.1 The Boss, and Al Levine fits like a glove. We are thrilled to have him host this fun show as only he can. It’s the special and unique connection iconic talent like Al make with the listener to keep them coming back to the radio station for more, that a streaming playlist never could!”

WHPC Director Shawn Novatt said, “I am excited about bringing Al Levine to the WHPC scene. Having also worked in commercial radio before coming to NCC, I know first-hand what Al will bring to the station, including his ability to help guide on-air personalities to get the best out of them both on, and off the air. The future of WHPC – and the radio industry – is brighter than ever, and I can’t wait to add to what we do at WHPC with Al at the station.”

“I’m looking forward to hosting a special feature show on The Boss Wednesday nights,” added Levine. “I am excited and can’t wait to get started at WHPC. I’ve had the privilege to help, hire, and inspire talent on a professional level, many of whom got their start on air and have gone on to bigger radio markets. I thank Shawn for recognizing my experience which should prove instrumental for this position. Did I mention this is going to be fun?”