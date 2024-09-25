Dom Testa Signs Off Denver Radio, But He Won’t Be Gone Long

Denver radio personality Dom Testa has announced he will be leaving the morning show at KSE Radio Ventures’ Mix 100 (KIMN) after nearly 32 years. However, this isn’t a goodbye, he’s simply headed across the hall to a new morning show on KSE’s Kool 105 (KXKL).

Testa, who has been a fixture on the station since 1993, will officially sign off on Wednesday, Sept. 25. However, fans won’t have to wait long to hear him again, as he will return to the airwaves on Kool 105 for its morning show starting Monday, October 7. Testa will be joined by Melissa Moore, who previously hosted the midday show at Bonneville International’s KOSI 101.1.

With the new show comes other shifts. Kool 105’s Winston and Mel aired its final show on September 24.

On Mix 100, Testa’s longtime co-host Jeremy Padgett will continue to host mornings, joined by Steve Marshall and producer Josh Griesemer. That new show, titled The Boys in the Morning, will launch on October 1.

In his announcement, Testa stated, “Most radio announcers are lucky if they last three or four years at one station. I’ve spent half my life at Mix 100, settling in behind the microphone in January, 1993. If you listen to the show, you have my sincerest gratitude. You’ve brought me so much joy. If you make the move with me to Kool 105, that’s great. I look forward to more fun chats and good laughs with you. If not, thank you so much for your support over three decades. I have never taken it for granted and I appreciate you more than you know.”