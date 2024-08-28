Vijay Singh to Drive Vermont Public into Future as CEO

The Vermont Public Board of Directors has selected Vijay Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer after a national search to replace interim CEO Brendan Kinney. Singh previously served as Chief Operating and Content Officer of Sacramento’s CapRadio.

Not to be confused with the golfer of the same name, Singh’s career began in documentary filmmaking and later transitioned into significant roles within public media, including Head of Product at KPCC in Los Angeles. His leadership at CapRadio was marked by audience growth across digital platforms, despite incredible volatility.

He will officially start his new role on October 1.

Vermont Public operates eleven signals of Vermont Public News and seventeen signals of Vermont Public Classical.

Vermont Public Board Chair Dennise Casey said, “Vijay is a highly accomplished leader in public media with a passion for our work and mission. He is an innovative, strategic thinker, inclusive leader and culture builder, and he has deep expertise in leading teams to success serving diverse audiences across digital platforms. We are excited to welcome Vijay back to his roots in the northeast and to work with him to lead Vermont Public into the future.”

Singh said, “I’m thrilled to step into the position of CEO at Vermont Public at this pivotal time for public media and our country. I believe in public media as an essential service for the people of Vermont to inform, educate, entertain and empower us to shape our future. Together, with the talented Vermont Public team, we will continue to grow as a leading public media organization, respected at home and across the country for our stories, podcasts, events and more.”

Kinney commented, “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished over the last 10 months. I look forward to welcoming and getting to know Vijay, and will work hard to ensure a smooth transition. I offer my heartfelt thanks to the staff of Vermont Public. The work you do every single day on behalf of Vermont is truly inspiring and I am proud to count them as my colleagues.”