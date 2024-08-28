(By Rick Fink) I received the below email from a client and avid reader of ENS on Sales. It’s a reply to last week’s column, “Winning the SEO Name Game.” This manager and his team completely understand how radio and digital work for their clients.

They prove it with year-over-year growth in both radio and digital sales. They truly do get it!

Mornin’ Rick,

Your post perfectly illustrates the differences between Radio vs Digital and the primary reason why they complement each other so well but ARE NOT interchangeable!

By bringing the sales funnel into the conversation, Radio is “Top-Of-Mind” (as you mentioned) so therefore it is also “Top-Of-Funnel” whereas Digital is farther down the line. We could do a “TOFA” seminar! Haha.

Taking dollars previously allocated to Radio and spending them on Digital is a HUGE mistake. The whole campaign falls apart. Nothing works as well as it should. And if we keep doing it, sooner than later we’re out of the Radio business.

We’ve had success recently in not walking backward on the radio side while still selling the digital. I’d like to say we’re actually growing the radio when no one else is but that’d just be bragging.

When you are experiencing the kind of growth this group is, it’s not bragging!

Oh, by the way, this person is also a finalist for the Radio Ink Radio Wayne Award for DOS/Sales Manager of the Year. I’m betting he will probably win. But even if not, their sales will continue to grow because… He Gets It!

