Winning The SEO Name Game

(By Rick Fink) Do you have an advertiser who is infatuated with their digital “expert” or agency? Here’s a question you can suggest they ask their digital consultant or advisor, “What is the most common word internet searchers use to find your business?”

If they’re honest, the answer won’t be a keyword or other SEO tactic. They’ll have to admit that the most common word used for consumers to find them through search is their name or their business name.

Digital experts, at least honest digital experts, will tell you that 70% of people doing an online search will click on a name they are familiar with. Only 7% will click on the biggest or first ad they see, and 23% will click on both.

In short, your business name IS the most powerful tool they have when it comes to SEO!

You can bet that until they were asked, they did not tell your advertisers about the role of branding & creating pre-search name awareness in driving more online traffic. There is no substitute for name recognition when consumers search for a business online. And there is no disputing the intrusive power of broadcast advertising in creating top-of-mind awareness and name recognition.

Digital and Social are big, no question about it, but they cannot create Top-of-Mind Awareness like intrusive broadcast media.

That’s not to say there is no value to some of the online tactics implemented to capture more leads. But if the advertiser’s marketing has been effective, nothing will trump name recognition, and nothing builds name recognition like RADIO!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.