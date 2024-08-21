Alina Berriz To Lead Norsan Media’s Sunshine State Clusters

With its recent expansion into the Orlando market, Norsan Media has brought Alina Berriz on board as the company’s Florida Market President. Berriz comes to Norsan from Bustos Media, where she served as General Manager for the Hispanic broadcaster’s Seattle cluster.

Before joining Bustos, Berriz honed her skills as Director of Creative Services for UniMás and as Marketing Operations Manager for Sales at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, where she worked with owned stations and affiliates. She is also a recent graduate of the NAB Broadcast Leadership Training Program.

Norsan purchased three Orlando stations from JVC Broadcasting for $6 million in June. Berriz will also manage Norsan’s five Jacksonville-based audio brands,

Norsan Media CEO Natalia Sanchez Alvarez commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Alina to our team and are confident her experience and leadership in the broadcasting industry will bring fresh energy and innovative strategies to our company.”

Berriz said, “I am honored to join Norsan Media and lead the efforts in Orlando and Jacksonville, and look forward to building on the company’s goal of delivering quality content and creating meaningful connections within the community.”