Melanie Dyer to Drive Kentucky Public Radio’s Sales Strategy

Melanie Dyer has joined Kentucky Public Radio as Director of Sales, replacing the recently retired Bryan McFarland. She brings more than two decades of marketing experience from companies such as KFC Corporation, Arby’s Restaurant Group, and Papa John’s.

In her new position, Dyer will manage all aspects of KPR’s sales operations, lead development of new business initiatives, and grow client partnerships for the group’s fourteen signals across the state. KPR reaches all 120 counties in Kentucky and parts of neighboring states like Tennessee and Ohio.

Kentucky Public Radio Chair Stephen George said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Melanie to this team, which represents our Commonwealth on the radio and online every day. Her wealth of knowledge and experience will complement our work and help take us to the next level of business support in Kentucky.”

Melanie Dyer stated, “As a lifelong Kentuckian, I have been fortunate to enjoy public radio no matter where I travel in the state. I am honored to receive the torch from Bryan McFarland and continue his successes in serving our business partners at KPR. I am also thrilled and proud to join the team that informs, educates, entertains, and gives a voice to our communities across Kentucky every day.”