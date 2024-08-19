Saga Is Radio’s Latest To ‘Quu’ Up For In-Car Visuals

Saga Communications is adding new in-car functionality for all of its radio stations in a new company-wide partnership with Quu. Under this agreement, Saga will integrate in-dash visuals to display both programming and advertising content.

The partnership comes as Saga continues to build out its digital arm. In Q2 2024, the company posted net operating revenue of $28.74 million as they seek new revenue streams like local news websites. Quu’s technology is already utilized by several other major US radio companies, including Beasley Media Group, Cox Media Group, and Salem Media.

Saga President and CEO Chris Forgy commented, “We are delighted with the partnership we are forging with Quu. Steve Newberry and his team are as customer-obsessed as we are. They provide a platform, training, and support that will allow us to better connect our advertisers to our listeners and our listeners to our advertisers in the communities Saga serves.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry said, “We look forward to combining our cutting-edge solutions with Saga’s radio expertise and rich history of cultivating meaningful relationships with their listeners. Working alongside Chris and his entire team is a pleasure. We’re confident Quu will boost listenership and revenue while expanding Saga’s connection with audiences.”