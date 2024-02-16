In Detroit, ‘Watchable’ Radio Shows The Dashboard’s New Power

As the automobile dashboard continues its transformation into a visual entertainment experience for the driver and passengers, new data shows how boosting radio’s visual elements in-car can lead to ratings growth and a more engaged audience.

Beasley Media Detroit’s 94.7 WCSX is sharing results from this past October, where it saw an 11% Nielsen ratings increase for the month by starting a “Watch and Win” promotion. The station directed listeners to pay attention to their dashboard for a chance to win tickets for shows like the Eagles and Stevie Nicks, where they used Quu’s dashboard display technology as the lone destination to announce giveaway times and what artists to listen for to win.

The messages were sent out via HD Radio and RDS with accompanying special images. This strategy enhanced listener interaction and generated increased excitement within the station, with air talent and WCSX social media pushing in-car listening.

The “Watch & Win” campaign success follows WCSX’s pilot “Aerosmith Watch & Win” promotion, which gave away tickets to Aerosmith’s final Detroit show using the same tactics.

Beasley Media Group Vice President National Content & Director of Programming Scott Jameson said, “This is the first time we’ve used the vehicle dashboard as a TSL tactic. I have no doubt the contesting we’ve done this month, along with the support of Quu, had significant impact. Our goal was to start learning, and we’re pleased to report that per Nielsen data, raw meters increased minute by minute nearly 11%. These results are encouraging.”

The initiative underscores how as automakers and broadcasters expand the role of the dashboard, the mounting importance and benefit of connecting with audiences through innovative content delivery methods is key to competing with other in-car media and expanding revenue.