Salem Signs Deal With Tech Company QUU

QUU’s technology enables stations to take control of the RDS/HD in-car stereo display with the ability to monetize it through ad augmentation. Earlier this year, Steve Newberry joined the company as CEO. Beasley Media Group is among the company’s investors.

Salem Media Group will use the technology on its 28 FM stations in 17 markets after announcing a multi-year deal with the tech company.

QUU says its ad sync patented technology makes radio ‘look as good as it sounds,’ allowing local stations to generate immediate additional revenue by enhancing their over-the-air advertisements with client logos and text on desktop, mobile and auto dashboard platforms.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Dave Santrella and the outstanding team at Salem Media Group,” said QUU Chief Executive Officer Steve Newberry. “Their commitment to embracing this exciting game-changing visual and audio-based technology further underscores Salem’s mission to providing the very best experience for the company’s listeners and advertisers across the country.”

“Radio continues to provide the best audio content in the world,” said Dave Santrella, president of Broadcast Media at Salem Media Group. “We serve our communities at an unmatched level and engage with our audiences like no other medium, but, radio needs to improve the user experience so that we look as good as we sound. QUU provides Salem with the opportunity to do just that. We could not be more pleased or excited to begin providing our listeners with more information and greater engagement with our partners and advertisers on a platform that will look as good as the content we offer sounds.”