Borneman Goes Jammin

Former Cumulus GM and Pamal Executive Steve Borneman has joined Jam Media Solutions as COO. Borneman will be responsible for JAM Media’s seven radio stations and two online newspapers in North Carolina and Iowa.

Borneman will be based in North Carolina and will report to CEO Jonathan Mason. Mason said he’s excited to work with Borneman again. “We worked together at 77 WABC in New York. Steve is one of the best operators in radio and an amazing human being! JAM Media Solutions, LLC is excited to welcome him to the family and we look forward to winning with him!”

Steve Borneman adds, “I am looking forward to joining the JAM Media team! In both markets we have heritage brands that are staples in the community. I am excited to play a role in their future success.”

Most recently, Borneman spent four years as Chief Operating Officer at Pamal Broadcasting, where he was charged with overseeing the complete operations of their 23 radio stations throughout the Northeast. Before joining Pamal, Borneman served as President and General Manager at Cumulus New York. He also spent over a decade at ABC.