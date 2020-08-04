Podcast Revenue Booming

While every other media is experiencing steep declines in revenue, it appears podcasting is doing quite well. According to a report in eMarketer today, podcast ad spending will reach $1.1 billion in 2021 and $1.3 billion in 2022.

eMarketer is forecasting that US podcast ad spending will surpass 20% of digital radio ad spending this year and cross the $1 billion mark next year.

eMarketer is also projecting that podcast ad spending will reach $782 million by the end of 2020, which would be a 10.4% increase from 2019

If revenue does hit $1.1 billion in 2021 that would be a 45% increase.