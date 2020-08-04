CMG Raises Big Money For St. Jude

The Cox Media Group Tulsa cluster partnered with Fox-TV affiliate KOKI-TV and set two records in the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign. The stations sold a record number of tickets and $1.2 million was raised for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We set a goal of selling 12,000 tickets long before the coronavirus hit, and we were concerned the outbreak would slow down the campaign’s sales,” said Vito Anchietta, Mix 96.5 Assistant Director of Branding & Programming. “We are thrilled our listeners and viewers stepped up to help us reach that goal.”

The Dream Home Giveaway is part of a year-long partnership between CMG Tulsa and St. Jude. The K95.5 Country Cares Radiothon raised more than $195,000 early this year with the assistance of sister stations 103.3 The Eagle and FOX23. This September FOX23, Mix 96.5 and K95.5 will serve as the official media partners of the virtual St. Jude 5k Walk/Run.