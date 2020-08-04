Content Agreement for Vewd

RADIO.COM has agreed to provide content for smart TV OTT software provider Vewd. The partnership gives Vewd access to the Entercom digital platform portfolio.

“Connected televisions and smart home devices are the fastest growing segment of RADIO.COM’s audience, with significant demand from both consumers and advertisers,” said David Rosenbloom, VP, Corporate Business Development, Entercom.

“We are pleased that RADIO.COM has chosen Vewd to extend their smart TV reach,” said Michael Winneker, VP, Content, Vewd.