CMG Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Quu

All Cox Media Group stations will be using the ‘Visual Quus’ technology that brings synced messages to vehicle dashboards. The web-based software adds text, logos and images to on-air advertisements.

“CMG is pleased to continue our partnership with Steve Newberry and the Quu team,” said Zac Morgan, Digital Audience Development Manager at Cox Media Group. “Their powerful technology allows CMG to super-serve our clients and remain competitive in-dash by offering this type of multi-sensory marketing.”

“The opportunity for radio to use Visual Quus as a sales and marketing tool is huge — 80% of the cars on the road today can display text on the dash,” said Steve Newberry, CEO of Quu. “We’re delighted that the innovative team at Cox Media Group has signed on as a long-term partner and look forward to evolving the future of our industry together.”