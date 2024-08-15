Libsyn Integrates Barometer’s AI Tech For Podcast Ad Safety

Libsyn has tagged AI-driven contextual targeting engine Barometer to enhance brand safety across its podcast network. This alliance aims to offer advertisers consistent verification of brand suitability for every podcast episode.

Barometer evaluates podcast content through an AI-enhanced, context-aware methodology to match advertisers’ unique requirements for brand safety and suitability. The company has previously partnered with Katz Digital and AdLarge.

Libsyn Ads Executive Vice President of Sales Stephen Pickens remarked, “With our extensive catalog of thousands of shows, from independent creators to established names, we have expert insights into our inventory. Partnering with Barometer, a leader in podcast brand suitability, allows us to uniquely customize and group our inventory to meet the specific brand safety needs of our advertisers.”

“We’re thrilled to build on this partnership to foster trust and authenticity in every episode, ensuring that every brand’s message aligns perfectly with the audiences across our expansive creator marketplace.”

Barometer Co-Founder and CEO Tamara Zubatiy said, “Libsyn has been a pioneer in podcast advertising and together, we look forward to educating advertisers on the evolution of brand safety, brand suitability, and contextual targeting in podcasting and providing tools that offer a customized approach to understanding the content they’re engaging with, while also simplifying the alignment of their ad spend with their brand values.”