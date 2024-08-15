Missed Kristi? Watch Radio Ink’s RMSS Webinar On-Demand

With one-fifth of radio’s dollars coming from digital, there’s no day like today to start expanding your slice of the revenue pie. Learn free and on-demand from Audacy Director of Digital Sales & Campaign Management/Northwest Kristi Nguyen.

For those looking to get into and stay ahead in digital sales, Kristi includes a preview of her upcoming panel at the Radio Masters Sales Summit while answering questions about forming digital sales teams, convincing OTA advertisers to add digital, and monetizing podcasts.

Plus, a surprise visit from Radio Ink‘s own Scott Vowinkle gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the planning of this year’s RMSS.

The webinar is part of the buildup to the 3rd annual Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Walk in with questions and challenges — leave with answers and ideas. REGISTER NOW! Coming as a group? Take advantage very limited team discount. It’s a four pack of seats for only $997 — a savings of $150 per person off the early bird rate!

Take a peek at the full Radio Masters Sales Summit itinerary here.

We’ll complete the trilogy on Wednesday, August 28 at 1:30p ET with the final free sales webinar in our 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit series. Join NuVoodoo CEO and Founder Carolyn Gilbert with Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats to take a glimpse into two of the biggest ad verticals your radio station can tap into today!

RSVP Now On LinkedIn

With Carolyn set to debut exclusive insights into the Home Improvement and Financial Services categories with new research from NuVoodoo at the RMSS, we’ll look at how to unlock new sales opportunities in specific ad categories using the latest consumer data and insights and how to effectively apply this knowledge.