New Junction, Same Function: Mississippi State Rebrands WMSV

Mississippi State University’s radio station is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an all-new name and look. Formerly known as World Class Radio, the station is now 91.1 The Junction (WMSV) – named for the home of Bulldogs tailgating throughout the football season.

The AAA station, with a 70-mile listening radius, also introduced a new morning show titled Music and More, hosted by WMSV General Manager Neil Price, combining music, news, sports updates, and weather. Since taking over in October 2023, Price has focused on enhancing the station’s reach, facilities, and role as an educational resource.

The Junction offers hands-on experience in radio operations, broadcasting, journalism, and meteorology for Mississippi State students.

Price said, “It’s a junction where different forms of music come together with local to international news. We aren’t just music. We are a conduit for information for the community. We’re here to support MSU and our community. It’s more than just music, it’s a public trust.”

Office of Public Affairs Associate Director David Garraway said, “We redeployed our resources to create a relevant news source for our community. We’re making long-term strategic investments to last us decades and remain a community presence in this area for the next 30 years and more.”