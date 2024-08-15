Carolyn Chauncey To Take Charge Of Cumulus Podcast Network

As digital strategy grows across radio, Cumulus Media has expanded Carolyn Chauncey’s position from SVP of Marketing to include podcasting. As SVP of Marketing and Podcasting, Chauncey will now oversee the Cumulus Podcast Network.

Bringing nearly three decades of experience across multiple media platforms, her career includes significant tenures at Conde Nast Publications, Time Warner, and VEVO. Since joining Cumulus Media from Townsquare Media in 2016, she has grown advertising, creative services, and audience engagement for Westwood One.

Cumulus’ Q2 2024 earnings call highlighted a significant shift towards digital revenue, now making up 19% of total income at $39.4 million, marking a 5% increase year-over-year. Podcast revenue has consistently risen for the fourth consecutive quarter. The company’s digital marketing services also saw a 24% growth, with a notable 25% rise in radio-only customers adopting these services since Q2 2024.

To accompany the news, Cumulus announced more promotions within the podcast network. Jason Soderberg has been promoted to Vice President of podcast Operations and Production, tasked with overseeing all production activities and platform relationships. He will report directly to Chauncey.

Megan Devine has also advanced to Vice President of podcast Sales Planning and Yield Optimization, focusing on integrating sales strategies with revenue activities under the leadership of Westwood One President of Sales Brandon Berman.