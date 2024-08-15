Hope Media Group Adds Phillip Turpin as First Chief of Technology

Hope Media Group has chosen Phillip Turpin as the Christian broadcast company’s inaugural Chief of Technology. Turpin comes to the WayFM network owner after seven years at Ramsey Solutions, where he rose to Executive Director of Product Engineering.

Previously serving as Director of Technology for StyleNet and PatientFocus, he joined Dave Ramsey’s company as Director of Digital Development for Ramsey SmartDollar in 2015.

In his new position at HMG, Turpin is set to leverage technology to enhance spiritual connections, stating his excitement about using tech innovations to foster deeper relationships with Jesus. After living near Nashville, Turpin will be relocating to HMG’s headquarters in Houston.

Besides WayFM, Hope Media Group operates Houston’s KSBJ and the Spanish-language Christian network Vida Unida. Their platforms span radio, online content, mobile apps, and event productions.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo commented, “Expanding our leadership team into the technology arena is critical for the future growth of the ministry. We’re tremendously energized by the potential to transform lives through innovation and Phillip’s background, expertise and passion are a perfect fit for where we want to grow. I’m so excited God has brought Phillip to Hope Media Group.”

Phillip Turpin added, “I am extremely excited to join Hope Media Group’s mission to bring more people to the feet of Jesus through a deep and meaningful relationship with Him. I believe technology can be used to bolster that relationship by meeting people where they are with what they need to help them see Jesus as the one true Hope in this world.”