Nueva Network and HLX+ Team To Support Hispanic Communities

As part of a broader commitment to meet the needs of underserved communities throughout the US, Nueva Network has named HLX+ as the Spanish-language audio provider’s official Corporate Social Responsibility partner.

HLX+ has been instrumental in connecting major brands like Procter & Gamble and Goya Foods with the Latino community, facilitating the distribution of essential products and leveraging a national network of volunteers for local outreach.

To launch the partnership, Nueva Network and HLX+ will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by distributing nearly $500,000 in home and personal care products to underserved communities along the Northeast Corridor. This effort is expected to provide families in need with an average of $500 per household.

This partnership is only set to expand its reach and impact nationwide by 2025, with activities planned across the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and West Coast. Nueva Network delivers content to 517 radio stations covering 97% of the US Hispanic market.

Nueva Network CEO/CRO Jose M. Villafañe said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with HLX+ to highlight impactful stories and support our communities in a meaningful way. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to enrich the lives of our audience through diverse and compelling content. It represents a pivotal step in our ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community engagement.”

HLX+ Founder Nancy Rosado Santiago commented, “Joining forces with Nueva Network’s remarkable team is more than just about capturing and sharing stories; it’s about doing so with the dignity, love, and respect our communities have long been deserving of. This partnership allows us to celebrate the beautiful diversity among us and to tell stories of adversity, perseverance, hopes, and triumphs. It expands our reach and enables us to contribute more significantly to this impactful work.”