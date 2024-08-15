Audacy Stations Rally to Equip Students for School Success

Audacy is doing its part to help families in need get back to school in style through its Sound Communities initiative. Stations from Baltimore to Las Vegas have been giving away school supplies, helping teachers, and contributing to community education outlets.

In Greenville, SC, The Block 96.3 (WFBC-HD2) hosted “QL’s Back 2 School Block Party Tour,” where attendees received free school supplies, backpacks, and more. The event also featured games, free haircuts, and Block personalities helping to distribute more than 1,500 backpacks.

Kansas City’s 98.1 KMBZ teamed up with Pinnacle Bank to fund school supplies for The Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough, which is sponsored by KC Chiefs’ Tight End Travis Kelce to provide teens with hands-on experience in fields from engineering to the culinary arts.

In Pittsburgh, 100.7 Star (WBZZ) organized Bazzy and Bubba’s Backpack Brigade, raising $109,000 in school supplies this year, benefiting thousands of local students. Las Vegas, NV saw 98.5 KLUC and Mix 94.1 (KMXB) take part in the third annual Back-to-School Fair, providing children with school supplies, haircuts, and health screenings, alongside a school drive with music and prize giveaways.

Some events are still ongoing, like Sacramento’s 102.5 KSFM contributing to the fourth annual Back to School Drive for the Propel Project, and 106.5 The End (KUDL) wrapping up a Back to School Teacher Award, offering $1,000 prizes for three outstanding local teachers.

In Baltimore, Mix 106.5 (WWMX) and Today’s 101.9 (WLIF) are running the “Tools 4 Schools” fundraiser. Until August 17, Baltimore residents are encouraged to drop off school supplies and clothing, which will be distributed to local schools by the Salvation Army.