Randi West Takes The Mic At Kentucky’s Kiss 96.9

LM Communications’ Kiss 96.9 (WGKS) in Lexington, KY, is welcoming Randi West to the station’s on-air lineup. The Illinois native and veteran broadcaster will handle afternoon drive and Saturdays on the Central Kentucky Classic Hits station.

West has previously served as Program Director for Hubbard Broadcasting’s WRMF and Party 96.3 (WMBX-HD2) in West Palm Beach, iHeartMedia’s Mix 100.7 (WMTX) in Tampa and G105 (WDCG) in Raleigh, where she succeeded Leo Baldwin who exited in November 2019.

Outside of radio, West hosts the Sandals Resorts Palmcast.

LM Communications President Lynn Martin said, expressed enthusiasm about West’s arrival, stating, “We are excited to welcome Randi West to the Kiss 96.9FM family. Her passion for music and her vibrant personality will undoubtedly resonate with our listeners and bring a new level of energy to our programming.”

WGKS Program Director Patrick Scott commented, “I am so excited to be working with Randi again! She brings entertainment to the listener like no other!”