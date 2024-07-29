Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Honors 2024 Inductees

The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame inducted its 2024 class over the weekend at a ceremony in Murfreesboro. This year, nine broadcasters were honored, with four in the Career Class and the remainder in the Legacy Class.

The 2024 Career Class nominees, celebrating living inductees, included Steve Bowers, recognized for his work across several stations including WYNU and WNWS in Jackson. Knoxville’s Ted “Gunner” Ousley was also recognized with Nashville’s Sharon Kay and the University’s Bob Kesling, the Voice of the Vols.

This year’s Legacy Class pays tribute to Tennessee radio icons posthumously, including Fred Cook and John Powell from WREC in Memphis, Joe Case from Jackson’s WJAK and Nashville’s Hippie Radio, Fred “Fast Freddie” Harvey from WVOL Nashville, and longtime Nashville talent Buzz Benson.

KWAM in Memphis was celebrated as the 2024 “Legendary Station of the Year.”

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, the organization honored WCMT in Martin, TN with “The Luther” Community Service Award.