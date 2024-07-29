Philadelphia Radio, Civil Rights Icon Mary Mason Passes At 94

Philadelphia radio trailblazer Beatrice Elmore, known on-air as Mary Mason, has passed away at the age of 94. Mason’s impact went beyond the airwaves on WHAT-AM into local politics, where she played a pivotal role in promoting civil rights.

Mason began her radio career at WHAT in the late 1950s and became a pioneering voice in talk radio by 1970. She had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

Mason is celebrated for paving the way for Black women in broadcasting. Her legacy includes interviews with prominent figures like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, Oprah Winfrey, and President Bill Clinton. She was instrumental in the election of Philadelphia’s first Black mayor, Wilson Goode, in 1984.

US Congressman Dwight Evan took to social media to say, “I’m sad to hear of the passing of the legendary Mary Mason, a pioneer for African American women in Philadelphia radio. It’s impossible to overstate her impact and influence! May she Rest in Power.”

Pennsylvania state Senator Anthony Hardy Williams posted on X, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mary Mason. Her profound impact during the civil rights movement was felt both civically and politically. Her legacy will continue to inspire and resonate with many.