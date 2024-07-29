CJ Robinson Joins Jenn Lopez In Orlando’s Morning Radio Mix

Audacy Orlando’s Mix 105.1 (WOMX) afternoon host Clint “CJ” Robinson will be setting his alarm clock for much earlier – the station announced he’s moving to mornings, to co-host alongside Jenn Lopez following the departure of Danny Serrano.

Robinson returned to WOMX in February 2023 as Assistant Brand Manager. He previously worked at Cox Media Group Orlando for a year after doing PM drive on WOMX for eight years. Outside of Orlando, he voices afternoons on Audacy Miami’s 102.7 The Beach (WMXJ) in Miami and mornings on Audacy’s LGBTQ+ nationwide Channel Q network.

Lopez has hosted mornings on WOMX since 2021.

Robinson made the announcement on Instagram, saying, “A friendship 10 years in the making deserves its time to shine!”