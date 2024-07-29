CJ Robinson Joins Jenn Lopez In Orlando’s Morning Radio Mix

Clint CJ Robinson

Audacy Orlando’s Mix 105.1 (WOMX) afternoon host Clint “CJ” Robinson will be setting his alarm clock for much earlier – the station announced he’s moving to mornings, to co-host alongside Jenn Lopez following the departure of Danny Serrano.

Robinson returned to WOMX in February 2023 as Assistant Brand Manager. He previously worked at Cox Media Group Orlando for a year after doing PM drive on WOMX for eight years.  Outside of Orlando, he voices afternoons on Audacy Miami’s 102.7 The Beach (WMXJ) in Miami and mornings on Audacy’s LGBTQ+ nationwide Channel Q network.

Lopez has hosted mornings on WOMX since 2021.

Robinson made the announcement on Instagram, saying, “A friendship 10 years in the making deserves its time to shine!”

