Jennifer Schell Podoll Takes CDO Spot At New York Public Radio

Veteran non-profit executive Jennifer Schell Podoll is joining New York Public Radio as its new Chief Development Officer. Schell Podoll brings extensive experience in individual, major donor, and corporate fundraising. She will step into the role as of August 5.

Previously, as Senior Vice President, Constituent Engagement at Autism Speaks, Schell Podoll led a 46-member field team and initiated the Executive Leadership Councils structure. Before Autism Speak, she held the Chief Development & Marketing Officer position at Guiding Eyes For The Blind, where she introduced a year-round digital strategy that boosted revenue 45%.

She also held fundraising jobs at the March of Dimes Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

Schell Podoll will oversee NYPR’s development and membership teams, focusing on enhancing philanthropic contributions across WNYC’s Centennial Campaign, NYPR’s major gifts program, and the broadcaster’s membership initiatives. She takes the role months after NYPR, which oversees WNYC, WQXR, and Gothamist, cut its workforce by around 12%, affecting about 40 employees. The layoffs were attributed the layoffs to a significant decline in the advertising market.

NYPR President and CEO LaFontaine E. Oliver remarked, “I’m delighted to welcome Jennifer as the organization embarks on its second century of serving New York. Jennifer is an experienced frontline fundraiser who also brings considerable strategic planning, marketing, and communications skills to NYPR. In this fraught moment for journalism and public media, Jennifer is the right leader to drive support for our mission to provide trusted local news, impactful national programming, and classical music to our region and beyond.”

Schell Podoll shared, “I’m incredibly excited to join the New York Public Radio team. I have been a life-long public radio listener and fan. I can’t wait to combine my professional experience with my personal passion and evolve the philanthropic landscape here.”