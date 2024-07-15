Denver’s KNUS Cuts Off Corporon During Defamation Lawsuit

Salem Media Group Denver has opted not to renew 710 KNUS-AM morning talent Randy Corporon’s contract amid legal issues concerning statements he made about Dominion Voting Systems and the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

The Wake up with Randy Corporon host received a 30-day notice about the non-renewal from station management in late June. Corporon has been a voice on KNUS for more than a decade and is active in the Colorado Republican Party as its National Committeeman.

Former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer filed a defamation lawsuit against Corporon and KNUS in 2021. The suit alleges Corporon used his morning show to falsely implicate Coomer in claims of election fraud spearheaded by podcaster Joe Oltmann, who accused Coomer of stating in an “Antifa Zoom call” that he would ensure Trump’s loss.

KNUS’ decision comes as the Christian, Conservative broadcast company quickly attempts to distance itself from election fraud claims.

Salem recently settled separate defamation claims associated with the documentary 2000 Mules out of court for an undisclosed sum of money. That settlement led Salem to legal action against Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, alleging breach of contract due to the insurer’s refusal to cover the “significant amount of defense costs,” plus the settlement.